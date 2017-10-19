See how this S3XY LADY tried to lure her best friend’s man to S*X - VIDEO.

Thursday, October 19, 2017 - This guy shows you how to avoid temptation in a hilarious way.





The guy’s girlfriend wanted to test him if he can cheat on her and sent a s3xy lady to try to lure him.





Just before getting down and dirty, he remembered he had forgotten his ‘protection’ in the car and decided to get some.





While rushing to the car, he found his lover waiting outside and she thought he had refused to cheat on her.





Moral: Men should keep c@nd@ms in the car.





Watch the video below.



