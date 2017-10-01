See how RUTO celebrated after MARAGA’s Supreme Court failed to stop tomorrow’s repeat polls

See how RUTO celebrated after MARAGA’s Supreme Court failed to stop tomorrow’s repeat pollsNews 14:40
Wednesday October 25, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto led Jubilee Party in celebrating their major victory after the Supreme Court failed to stop tomorrow’s repeat Presidential election.
The Supreme Court failed to raise a quorum to hear and determine a case in which three voters were seeking to stop tomorrow’s election, after two Supreme Court Judges failed to turn up in court.
While giving the ruling, Chief Justice David Maraga apologized saying the...
Page 1 2