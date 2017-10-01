See how RUTO celebrated after MARAGA’s Supreme Court failed to stop tomorrow’s repeat polls

..Presidential petition poll case cannot take off because all judges, apart from himself and Judge Isaac Lenaola, are unavailable.





Ruto hailed the court and Maraga for allowing the elections to proceed.





He said the quorum hitch was guided by God.





“God is great! The evil schemes to deny Kenyans the right to vote kesho have failed.”





“We will decide and move our country forward tomorrow ,” said Ruto immediately the announcement was made by the Chief Justice.



