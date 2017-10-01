See how RUTO and his people betrayed UHURU and KIKUYUs - He should wait for retribution in 2022 poll

..Uasin Gishu Primary school hall, there were 55,372 total votes cast representing a 49 percent voter turnout.





Turbo has 110,857 registered voters, the biggest in Uasin Gishu County.





Of all the valid votes cast, President Uhuru Kenyatta garnered 54,194 votes with Raila Odinga getting 559 votes.





Ekuru Aukot had 230 votes, Joseph Nyagah (58), Abduba Dida (171), Cyrus Jirongo (67), Kaluyu Kavinga (86) and Michael Mwaura had 25 votes.





In Ainabkoi constituency, Jubilee Party's Uhuru Kenyatta garnered 35,920 votes while Raila Odinga had a paltry 222 votes.





Uasin Gishu with 450,055 votes has six constituencies of Kesses, Turbo, Moiben, Kapseret, Soy and Ainabkoi.



