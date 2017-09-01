See how the LADY who was waving a placard looking for white lover is insulting Kenyan men on WhatsApp.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 05:46
Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - A few days ago, a 27 year old Kenyan lady who is a single mother of three took to the streets waving a placard claiming that she is looking for a white lover.
She gave out her phone number and men have been flooding her DM.
But she has no time for Kenyan men.
She wants white men.
See how she insulted this Kenyan man in the next page, Eh! Eh!
Page 1 2