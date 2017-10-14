See how IEBC boss, CHEBUKATI, embarrassed RAILA ODINGA and his NASA supporters on Saturday

Saturday October 14, 2017 - Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has said he will not resign despite pressure from the opposition.





Opposition luminaries led by NASA leader, Raila Odinga, have been telling Chebukati to resign because the October 26 th poll will not be free and fair.





But speaking in Eldoret on Saturday , Chebukati said he will not resign until he delivers a free and credible poll on October 26 th .





“There may be differences of…



