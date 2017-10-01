See the first DICTATOR to congratulate UHURU/ RUTO on their controversial win after RAILA pulled out

..EAC that I chair, I congratulate H.E Uhuru Kenyatta upon his re-election as President of Kenya in the recent repeat poll,” Museveni tweeted.





However, Museveni's congratulatory message to Uhuru did not go down well with a cross section of Kenyans who turned against him.





They claimed that an old dictator was congratulating a young dictator, with others asking him to keep off Kenya's affairs.





Uhuru Kenyatta was declared winner by over 7,483,895 votes which is 98.26%, against Raila’s 73, 000 while others came distant.



