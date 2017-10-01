See the drink Nairobi men are buying LADIES in clubs to lure them to S£X, “Be Careful LADIES” (PHOTOs).

Friday, 20 October 2017 - According to this guy, there’s no need of buying a lady Guarana in a club if you want to take her home.





He claims that Penasol is the perfect drink to take ladies home.





This is the drink most Nairobi men buy ladies in clubs when they want to take them home.





Ladies, if a man buys you this drink, be very careful.





Utalala kwake.





See what he posted in the next page



