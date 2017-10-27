SDA church leaders write to IEBC over planned election in Nyanza on the SABBATH DAY.

Friday, 27 October 2017- The Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church has called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to postpone the repeat presidential poll that was pushed to Saturday.





Wafula Chebukati, IEBC chair, announced that voting will be repeated in four counties in Nyanza where voting failed to take place on Thursday.





Through chair Samuel Makori, the church that worships on Sabbath (Saturday) wants IEBC to consider another date for the repeat election as worshippers will be denied a chance to vote if election goes on as planned.





“We wish to bring to your attention that this date falls on Saturday which is a day of worship to over three million Adventists in Kenya. This will deny them their constitutional right to vote. While we support your move to give the Kenyans who did not vote today another chance, we request you to do it on another day other Saturday,” the letter read in part.



However, Chebukati is adamant that the commission must work within the constitutional timelines for the announcement of the winner.





