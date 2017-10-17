Save the country from bloodshed and anarchy, CHILOBA told to just leave as RAILA ODINGA has said

Tuesday October 17, 2017 - Former Nyaribari Chache MP, Richard Onyonka, has urged Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) CEO, Ezra Chiloba, to resign in order to allow Kenyans go into free and fair elections with less chaos.





Speaking in Kisii town on Monday , Onyonka said political temperatures will rise if Chiloba won't resign and there will be bloodshed before and after October 26 th elections.





“Personally I have been marshalling forces both in Nyamira and…



