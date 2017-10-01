SAKAJA to be punished for rescuing a LUO MP from a beating by Jubilee hooligans at Panafric Hotel

..members of the National Resistance Movement (NRM).



The Jubilee MP therefore noted that Sakaja will be punished for associating himself with the opposition team which he referred to as a "terrorist organisation."



"I hear Senator Sakaja saved Anthony Oluoh from fellow NRM thugs.”





“Our party will institute disciplinary proceedings against Sen Sakaja for interfering with the affairs of a terrorist organisation," Kuria said on Thursday .





The confrontation started after Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, insulted opposition leader, Raila Odinga.



