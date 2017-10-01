Safaricom Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya

Engineer Billing Technical Support IT

Location: Nairobi,KE

Organization Name: Network & Service Operations

Department Description

We are pleased to announce the following vacancy in the Network & Service Operations within the Technology Division.

In keeping with our current business needs, we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below.

Brief Description

Reporting to the Principal Engineer Billing Technical Support, the Engineer shall join the team responsible for Billing Solutions and Subscriber Management Services offered to Safaricom customers.

Responsibilities

Change Management

· Take part in software upgrade and configuration changes for the existing equipment

· Implementation of new services and system expansion

Reactive Management

· Resolve Faults on all equipments under DS responsibility

· Escalate to Supplier if needed and follow up until resolution

Proactive Service/System maintenance

· Perform maintenance routines to ensure the system is up and running all the time

· Service Quality Management: Ensure services continuously perform within or exceed KPI, ensure ability of the network to support specific forms of traffic, and to support end user experience SLAs.

· Reports to be prepared weekly on projects/activities planned, in progress, or completed.

Operation Excellence

· Improve internal and external process

· Transfer knowledge to first line maintenance

· Participate in the implementation of new Projects and/or service

· Health and Safety

Qualifications

· Higher Diploma in Telecoms engineering/electrical & electronics engineering/IT.

· Degree in Telecoms engineering/electrical & electronics engineering/IT.

· 3 years’ experience in telecommunication environment, 2 years’ experience in either Billing Systems, Database Support, ERP Support or VAS equipment.

· Baseline IT Knowledge required in the role

BSS-Engineer

Location: Nairobi,KE

Organization Name: Regional Operations Dept – Safaricom

Department Description

We are pleased to announce the following vacancy in the Regional Operations Dept within the Technology Division. In keeping with our current business needs,we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below.

Brief Description

BSS-Engineerreporting to the Snr Manager, Regional Network Operations – Coast. Theposition holder will be responsible forNetwork elements fault clearance to ensure availability of 99.99%, SUR of less than 15 min per week, average NURof less than 10min per week , and proper preventive maintenance of the BSSnetwork, transmission equipment’s and the related power supply in owned sites.

Requirements

· Degree in Electricaland Electronics Engineering /HND/ Diploma (or related technical field) from arecognized university / institution with a bias in Telecomm.

· Degree/HND—atleast 1yrs experience in GSM and /or Telecommunications Industry.

· Diploma— atleast 2yrs experience in GSM and /or Telecommunications Industry.

· Within Safaricom -Engineering, IT, Customer Management and Implementation Dept.

· Outside Safaricom –Nokia , Huawei, Safaricom Subs as a whole

Manager Bank Partnerships Finance

Location: Nairobi, KE

Department Description

We are pleased to announce the following vacancy in M-PESA Strategic Partnerships – M-PESA New Business Ventures within the Financial Services Business Division (M-PESA). In keeping with our current business needs,we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below.

Brief Description

Reporting to the Senior Manager – Strategic Partnerships – New Business Ventures, the position holder will have the overall responsibility for leading, developing and driving FS Banking strategy which covers new products, services and Partnerships with banking partners.

This entails digitizing of financial services to serve the unbanked population. This will also cover other institutions providing Financial Services.

The role works with different strategic business partners, business unit partners and cross-functional teams to deliver complete and appropriate financial services products and services that meet the customer’s needs and drive financial inclusion for the unbanked population.

Responsibilities

· To develop and implement Safaricom’s Banking strategy.

· To identify,define and develop banking products and services in partnership with bank partners for Safaricom.

· To champion Financial Inclusion through developing relevant product and services to allow accessible and affordable financial services access in the market.

· To develop new Business Models around Financial services that will ensure that Safaricom keeps its strategic focus of financial inclusion.

· To work in partnership with Financial Services institutions including Banks, SACCOs,MFIs, Pension Schemes, and Fund Managers to drive financial inclusion.

· To manage and cultivate strategic partnerships with banks that are key to development and growth of Financial Services and ensure that they provide benefit to Financial Services products and services.

· To coordinate the management of ongoing relationships with existing bank partners and whererelevant, leverage those relationships to greater collective impact

· To target,prospect, develop and strengthen partnerships with other organizations that enable to scale financial services business, including SACCOs and MFIs.

· To help organize and lead critical planning meetings, status updates, business reviews and other communications with bank and financial institution partners.

· To monitor market insights (market intelligence) and competitor activity within the banking sector to support overall business strategy and support decision making.

· To liaise with Enterprise business financial services sector team in updating and maintaining of relationship with the banks.

· To target prospective banking partners based on the various propositions that are in linewith the company’s objectives.

· To help organize and lead critical planning meetings, status updates, business reviews and other communication related to the banking sector.

· To identify strategic partnership areas with Banks.

· To increase the profitability of existing banking products.

Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree in a business related field; Degree from a recognized university preferably inBusiness Administration, Finance or Economics;

· A Masters degree or Chartered Financial Analyst will be an added advantage;

· At least 5-8 years’ experience in a large corporate or multinational company,demonstrated progression and at least 3 years’ experience in a Bank or Financial Services industry handling partnerships, business development and strategy formulation.

· Experience in Digital Banking is an added advantage.

· Track record of innovation and development of new products and services

· Must demonstrate strategy execution/delivery

· Must have excellent financial and analytical skills.