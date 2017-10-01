Safaricom Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya

Regional Manager

We are pleased to announce the following vacancy inthe SME and Enterprise Regional Operations Departmentwithin the Enterprise Business Unit Division. In keeping with our current business needs,we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below

Reporting to the Head of Department – SME and Enterprise Regional Operations, the position holder will lead the regional SME and Enterprise Operations team through the end to end operations through the customer life cycle.

This will involve growing the SME revenue, reducing customer churn and ensure seamless end to end service delivery to the SME sector customers. Additionally, together with the regional sales & operations team, support the execution of the SoHo strategy in line with the business ambition.

Roles

· Manage the SME and County Business acquisition and growth plans through the direct sales force, agents as well as dealers

· Formulate and review the reporting tools to ensure effective performance management of both staff, agents and dealers managed.

· Review territory reports and dealer performance reports from territory managers and formulate strategies to improve performance.

· Coordinate all in life customer service delivery activities

· Mentor, coach and lead territory managers, agents and partners to enable them realize their full potential with clear development plans for each manager.

· Coordinatedevelopment of an audit plan and the parameters to assess to identifyopportunities in the market.

· Revenue and organic growth targets for SME are achieved.

· Achievement of the NPS target score for the customers through the agreed CARE initiatives

· Solutions, orders and projects for SME customers are fulfilled as per predefined SLA which is measured using the Order Fulfillment SLA Tracker

· Attract, develop and retain right people as demonstrated by lateral and growth opportunities for staff within the region

· Keep track of partners’ fulfilment of contractual obligations and ensure Safaricom is providing the required support for them to do so.

· Maintainconsistent communication and build positive brand partner rapport.

· Ensureall engagements with regulators are well managed

Requirements

· Degree from a recognized university preferably in Business;

· Atleast 6-8 years’ experience in a large corporate or multinational company,demonstrated upward progression;

· Atleast 5 years’ experience in a technical sales environment with increasingresponsibility

· Musthave experience in management of sales and sales support teams to deliver thetargets

· Musthave proven sales strategy development

Wealth Management Manager





We are pleased to announce the following vacancy in M-PESA Strategic Partnerships – M-PESA New BusinessVentures within the Financial Services Business Division (M-PESA). In keeping with our current business needs,we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below.

Reporting to the Senior Manager – Strategic Partnerships – New Business Ventures, theposition holder will have the overall responsibility for leadingand developing the formulation of Investment and wealth creation strategy,policies and initiatives to reflect the company’s goals.

The role works withdifferent business partners, business unit partners and cross-functional teams to deliver complete and appropriate investments and wealth managementsolution that meet the customers goals, tolerance for risk and investmenttimeline

Roles

· To identify, define and developinvestment and wealth management portfolio for Safaricom;

· To develop and launch Safaricomflagship wealth management product propositions;

· To provide market intelligence oninvestments, banking and trust concepts including, but not limited to: assetallocation on managed portfolios, brokerage accounts, portfolio reviews,deposit and loan solutions, basic trust and estate products and identificationof wealth planning opportunities;

· Be responsible for leadingcompanywide strategic initiatives on investments and related Industry;

· To collaborate with partners with newand existing partners to develop new ideas based on market research andinsights;

· To work in collaboration withcross-functional teams to ensure execution of the overall investment strategy;

· To ensure systematic and forwardthinking in the product selection for current and future needs of the customer;

· To target prospective investmentpartners based on the various propositions that are in line with the company’sobjectives;

· To conduct partner product andproposition analysis based financial information to identify opportunities forcollaboration;

· Keeping up to date with marketdevelopments, new investment products and all other areas that can affect themarkets;

· To evaluate the feasibility ofcurrent and future investment products to ensure relevance of the products;

· To help organize and lead criticalplanning meetings, status updates, business reviews and other communications;

· To engage with key influencers anddecision makers across different teams to accomplish the company’s goals;

· To assess and interpret complicatedfinancial information and translate to a consumable product;

· To collaborate with cross-functionalteams to structure and execute business initiatives, lead analysis and developand communicate final recommendations for growing investment products for thecompany;

· To support the financial services andstrategic partnerships business in key business projects and initiatives.

Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree in a business related field; Degree from a recognized university preferably inB usiness Administration, Finance or Economics;

· A Masters degree or Chartered Financial Analyst will be an added advantage;

· At least 6-8years’ experience in private banking or Financial Services industry, demonstrated progression and at least 3 years’ experience in a Telecommunications company handling partnerships, business development and strategy formulation;

· Must have working experience in private banking or Financial Services industry;

· Must have excellent financial and analytical skills.

Additional Details

· In-depth knowledge of the Financial Investment business coupled with the ability to translate customers’ needs into scalable product propositions to drive financial inclusion.

API Product Manager





We are pleased to announce the following vacancy in the API Product Manager within the Financial Services Division. In keeping with our current business needs, we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below.

Reporting to the Senior Manager – M-PESA Product Development the position holder will manage Safaricom’s Developer Portal, manage the API Product Road map and Product delivery while supporting and ensuring adherence to the overall divisional objectives of driving payments.

This role will also require that the position holder drives developer engagements and build partnerships with value adding organizations with the aim of growing a strong eco-system that will support the overall organizational API Strategy.

Roles

· Support and drive the overall API Strategy.

· Manage the API Product Roadmap and Product roll out.

· Develop differentiated cross-channel experience for our developers and partners through technological advances for existing and new products

· Develop and drive a developer engagement plan that will drive usage of available APIs and drive innovation.

· Support API Evangelism to both internal and external stakeholders.

· Simplify existing and new APIs enabling easier integration and ensuring that they are well documented

· Ensure clear reports on platform performance are shared with all key stakeholders.

Requirements

· Bachelor’s Degree in a technical Field (preferably IT/Computer Science / Telecommunications Engineering)

· Passion for developer support and developer community engagement

· Work experience in a technical field to Line Management or Senior Engineer level.

· Hands on experience in modern software development / programming languages e.g. Java, C#, PHP, Python, C++, as well as SOAP, REST APIs.

· Project Management skills are an added advantage.

· Attention to detail with good organizational,planning, report writing and presentation skills.

Good interpersonal skills and experience in partner management

· Proactive, confident, energetic with the ability to work under pressure, to tight schedules/deadlines and monitor and follow upon all actions taken.

· A highly motivated person with a positive attitude towards work, innovative, creative, results oriented with excellent analytical skills.

M-PESA Product Development Manager





We are pleased to announce the following vacancy in the M-PESA Product Development Department within the Financial Services Division. In keepingwith our current business needs, we are looking for a person who meets thecriteria indicated below.

Reporting to the Senior Manager – M-PESA Product Development, the holder of this position will be responsible and accountable for leading and driving the implementation of initiatives to develop M-PESA value proposition in the financial services space. The incumbent will also spearhead the product development process for both existing products and new products from idea generation to launch, securing respective approvals and in liaison with necessary stakeholders including the different business units within Safaricom.

In addition, research widely to ensure M-PESA products and services remain competitive by keeping up with trends in the market, emerging technology, improvements to existing products through service improvements initiatives and assurance on exceptional customer experience standards.

Roles

· Develop differentiated cross-channel experience for our customers and partners through technological advances for existing and new products

· Ensure requirements for new functionalities, features and system enhancements are properly specified, tested and documented and adheres to the laid out processes and procedures;

· Research and development of new Financial Services solutions – proactively research and investigate functionality suitable for the local market and discuss with key stakeholders to obtain buy-in.

· End-to-end management of M-PESA solutions and products; successful delivery to market on time, with minimal adverse impact.

· Enhancing existing products to ensure that customer insights are incorporated in the product evolution

· Identify and implement local changes for process improvement, in liaison with internal stakeholders from technical and other departments

· Ensure adherence to the laid out Project Management and Gate processes of product development and delivery

· Socializing of new products and solutions to internal stakeholders as appropriate

· Engagement with external stakeholders to foster close working relationship and co-innovation

Requirements

· Bachelor’s Degree in a technical Field ( preferably IT/Computer Science/Telecommunications)

· Project Management qualification

· Minimum 3 years’ experience in product development with strong commercial aptitude and a proven strong track record in product development and product management including the introduction of new products and continual product improvements.

· Experience in managing multiple projects simultaneously from start to finish; of a 6 – 12 month duration;

· Ability to maintain the strictest level of confidentiality and professionalism when dealing with information including but not limited to product roadmap, new products and development of marketing plans.

· Good understanding of the Kenyan market, subscriber preferences and subscriber trends

· Proactive, confident, energetic with the ability to work under pressure, to tight schedules/deadlines and monitor and follow up on all actions taken.

· A proven team player with excellent communication, analytical and interpersonal skills.

· Decisiveness, action-orientation, and a focus on leadership; the ability to promote and lead change.

· Technology savvy and able to innovate and “think out of the box”

Manager Cyber Risk

We are pleased to announce the following vacancy in the Enterprise Risk Department within the Risk Management Division. In keeping with our current business needs, we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below

Reporting to the Head of Department – Enterprise Risk the position holder will be responsible for developing, implementing and maintaining a comprehensive programme to assess and mitigate current and emerging cyber risks that impact on Safaricom information systems.

Roles

· Identify, develop and maintain a list of critical internal and external facing assets and services across GSM and non-GSM networks

· Conduct adequate technical risk review of operating systems, databases and applications across information systems

· Conduct cyber risk assessments, analysis and follow-up on mitigation plans

· Implement cyber risk monitoring for critical external-facing systems

· Ensure implementation of measures to close gaps identified in cyber risk penetration testing and vulnerability assessments

· Implement cyber security awareness for internal users as well as customers and suppliers

· Conduct research on global cyber trends and present the information for management decision-making

· Analyse cyber risk trends from system logs and data collected in SIEM and other systems, and provide trend analysis reports as well as recommendations to mitigate identified risks

· Review and ensure adequate policies are implemented to manage Information risk across the company

· Develop and implement back-up policies across critical systems, including back-up and restore frequencies as well as restore testing, and provide recommendations for improvements as part of our cyber response strategy.

· Provide guidance to the Crisis management team on cyber security response strategies.

· Provide guidance in the interpretations of current policies related to specific situations as they arise and conduct policy exception reviews

· Conduct enterprise information risk assessments at agreed regular intervals to assess and track the health of information management across the organization

· Conduct risk assessments at agreed intervals across information processing sites

· Perform ad-hoc risk assessments as per managements’ request

· Offer guidance on security risks on emerging threats and advise the business accordingly. Offer specialist guidance & advisory to other business units for timely assurance of key / special projects.

· Offer guidance and support on the planning, implementation, monitoring and review of the Information Security Management System

· Support the implementation and maintenance of a robust framework to adequately collect, audit and monitor logs across critical systems.

Requirements

· Degree in IT, Business Information Systems (or related technical field) from a recognized university

· Holder of at least one of the following certifications: CISA, CISM or CISSP

· At least 4 years proven working experience in operational management of Information Systems / Information Security / Information Systems Audit role, or proven experience in business process assurance and/or risk analysis preferably in a telecommunications environment

· Detailed knowledge of GSM and IT Networks is essential.

