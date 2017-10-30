Sacco Administrator Job in Kenya

Sacco Administrator

Our client in the SACCO business an equal opportunity employer is filling the position of a SACCO administrator whose details are described below.

The incumbent in this position shall be responsible for the overall running of the office including, book keeping, data administration, and marketing of the SACCO

Duties

Administration

· Promptly create and update membership records, shares and deposits databases

· Prepare for Board and credit committee meetings and take minutes

· Prepare and submit timely management reports for management committee review.

· Issue and receive filled membership application forms.

· Submit periodic reports on group affairs to the chairman

· Receive loan applications from members and record them in the credit register, and advice the credit committee secretary.

· Prepare demand letters to loan defaulters and guarantors

· Send communications to members meetings, loan repayment reminders etc

· Manage dormancy by notifying members who skip their monthly contributions.

· Respond to members queries on lending procedures and update of their accounts.

· Any other tasks as assigned by the Management Committee

Accounting

· Reconciliation of group accounts

· Receive bank deposit slips from members and issue receipt.

· Verify and document M-Pesa payments made by members.

· Preparation of monthly, quarterly and annual accounts reports

· Maintain groups Fixed Asset Register

· Post members contribution of shares, deposit, and loan repayment into their accounts.

· Ensure recovery of Loan Security fund (LFC) when computing the loans

· Prepare loan management report for the credit committee.

· Prepare and share deposit and share statement & Loan repayment statement

Marketing

· Develop and implement a comprehensive marketing plan to sell the various products to members

· Use the digital platform to market the SACCO

· Represent the society in any awareness forum as directed by supervisor

· Develop online SACCO newsletter and marketing brochures and distribute

· Develop personal approved initiatives of recruitment of new members to the SACCO

Requirements

· Attained KCSE mean grade of C+, CPA II or CPA I

· Has basic experience working in a SACCO.

· Social media tech savvy

· Diploma in Co-operative Management will be an added advantage.

· Good accounting knowledge, especially preparation of financial statements

· An honest, disciplined and organized person

· Self Starter with initiatives

· Good communication skills – verbal and written.

· Knowledge of computerised bookkeeping is a must.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit their cover letter and detailed CV to recruitment@postureconsulting.com , clearly stating the job you are applying for in the Email subject.

Closing date for application is 30th October 2017.