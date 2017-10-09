S3XY SHARON flaunts her incredible bikini body 5 months after giving birth - Hot mama (PHOTO)

, , , 08:00

Monday, October 09, 2017 - Award winning fashion blogger, Sharon Mundia,  better known as ‘This is Ess’ is back to her killer figure five months after becoming a mother.

The 36-year-old shared a photo of herself in bikini and many were left stunned by her enviable post-baby body.

She captioned the snap: “It took me the whole day to work up the courage to post this but you know what? I had a baby 5 months ago and for the first time in ages, I’m taking care of my body & mind and eating right. And I feel good about where I’m at. So, here’s a picture of me in my pretty epic bathroom about to hit the pool.”

Check out the photo in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno