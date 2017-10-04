S3XY LADY attempts to catch attention of her sports obsessed LOVER (HILARIOUS VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 07:11
Thursday, 05 October 2017 - Men love women. Men love sports. But somehow, men and women in the same room during a game do not make a good combination, unless the women are just as into the game, or have vowed to be absolutely silent.
This lady must have missed the memo that a man’s sports team is also his first love.
She tried every trick in her arsenal to catch the eye of her guy and it is hilarious.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.