RUTO warns RAILA ODINGA against threatening to boycott October 26th poll! We will swear in UHURU

Monday October 9, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto has warned National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, against threatening to boycott the October 26th presidential elections.





Over the last one month, Raila and his camaraderie have been threatening to boycott the election if the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is not reformed.





But speaking in Mombasa on Sunday , Ruto told Raila Odinga not to be a coward and…



