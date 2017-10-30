RUTO tells RAILA ODINGA to stop threatening Kenyans with violence! UHURU has won by over 7.5 million

04:39

Monday October 30, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto has asked National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, to stop threatening Kenyans with violence.


Addressing a Press Conference on Saturday, Ruto claimed that the opposition decided not to participate in the election on their own volition, therefore other peace-loving Kenyans have nothing to do with it.

Ruto said the..

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno