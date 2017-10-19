RUTO shocks Kenyans after saying he accepts dialogue with RAILA ahead of October 26th repeat poll

RUTO shocks Kenyans after saying he accepts dialogue with RAILA ahead of October 26th repeat pollPolitics 07:28
Thursday October 19, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto has said the Jubilee Government is ready to dialogue with National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.
Speaking in Laikipia on Wednesday, Ruto said Jubilee is ready to dialogue with Raila Odinga but only after October 26th repeat elections.
“We are ready to engage with our competitors only after the…
