RUTO finally apologies to RAILA’s ODM supporters for doing this to them – I will never repeat it again

Sunday October 8, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto finally apologized to the people of Western Kenya for misleading them to join a cult in the name of Orange Democratic Movement in the run-up to the 2007 General Elections.





Speaking in Kakamega, Ruto acknowledged that it was his fault that Luhyas are in ODM.





He said the Luhya nation joined ODM in droves because he personally...



