RUTO changes tune after being embarrassed on CNN - Welcomes talks between UHURU and RAILA ODINGA

..Raila has stood his ground saying he will only engage in dialogue with President Uhuru.





Raila insists that all he wants to talk to Uhuru Kenyatta is how another fresh election can be held with in 90 days to end the political stalemate.





Raila has also maintained that he will not recognize Uhuru Kenyatta as President after the bungled repeat polls.





There are whispers within the corridors of power that Uhuru is willing to talk to Raila Odinga for the sake of the country but Ruto’s wing is adamant that there should be no negotiations on anything whatsoever.





