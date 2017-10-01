RUTH MATETE resurfaces after wasting her fortune and going mad, She is now a worshipper (PHOTOs).

Friday, October 19, 2017 - Ruth Matete was once one of the most promising and celebrated singers in Kenya after winning Sh 5 Million jackpot in the Tusker Project Fame (TPF).





The talented singer is said to have wasted her fortune by living life in the fast lane.





The first thing she did after winning the Sh 5 million was buying a Mercedes Benz.





Ruth allegedly wasted her fortune and went mad.





Nothing much has been heard from the singer.





We understand that she is now a fulltime worshipper in one of the Nairobi churches.





