Robot revolution: Is your job safe? This KFC restaurant uses robots to take orders (VIDEO)

Thursday, 12 October 2017 - You may worry about a future where robots will take your job, but in China, that future is already happening.





KFC has opened a high tech store in Shanghai, China called Original+ where voice activated robots take customers’ orders.





Developed by the Chinese tech giant, Baidu, the robots specialize in understanding human speech and can make adjustments when dinners change their mind.





Since they can’t physically take cash or a credit card from the hand of a customer, the robot displays a code that the customer scans with a mobile payment app to complete the transaction.





Well, better be ready for this artificial intelligence disruption.





Watch how these robots work in the video below.



