REVEALED: It is AKOMBE who has been leaking IEBC’s secret information to RAILA ODINGA

..such a mockery to electoral integrity," Akombe stated.





However, details have emerged from within the commission that Akombe was the person who was leaking all confidential documents to the media and to the opposition.





When President Uhuru Kenyatta beat NASA leader, Raila Odinga, in the August 8th poll, Akombe was the first one who told Raila Odinga that his victory was rigged by IEBC CEO, Ezra Chiloba, through the servers.





That is the reason why Raila Odinga has maintained that Chiloba must go for him to participate in the October 26 th repeat elections.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



