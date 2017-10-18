Resign now to save the country from bloodshed - RAILA ODINGA and his NASA MPs tell CHEBUKATI

Wednesday October 18, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) MPs have told Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, to resign now and save the country from eminent bloodshed.





Addressing a Press Conference on Wednesday , the MPs led by Ugunja MP, Opiyo Wandayi, and Elisha Odhiambo (Gem) said they want Chebukati to resign to save Kenya from a "looming crisis".





Wandayi said that after Akombe's revelations, the…



