Resign now to save the country from bloodshed - RAILA ODINGA and his NASA MPs tell CHEBUKATI

…commission should be bold enough to confess that it is not capable to conduct a free and fair poll next week.





"Chebukati has an opportunity to save this country from crisis.”





“The commission, as currently constituted, lacks moral and legal credibility.”





“He should tender his resignation immediately to give Kenyans room to go back to the drawing board," Wandayi said.





The MP further said the Chairman intended to resign last week "but was stopped by state agents".





"Chebukati has been under siege because of the veto powers of the four commissioners and the CEO who are serving their masters.”





“Akombe has now confirmed to the world what we as NASA have been agitating for,” Wandayi said.



