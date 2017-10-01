Research Assistant Job in Kenya

Research Assistant

Trócaire Kenya is implementing the DREAMS Innovation Challenge which is a 2-year (October 2016 – September 2018) project funded by the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and managed by JSI.

In this project, Trócaire is working together with four partner organizations (Girl Child Network, LVCT Health, Africa’s Voices Foundation and Grow and Know) to implement a suite of interventions with the overall goal of reducing new HIV infections among adolescent girls and young women (AGYW) by way of keeping girls in secondary school and addressing the underlying access, enrollment and retention issues.

Responsibilities

· Assist lead researcher with stakeholder mapping of gender, health, and education experts (government, programmers, academic)

· Assist with conducting qualitative and participatory research with adolescent girls, and conducting in-depth interviews with teachers, parents and other adults

· Assist with content analysis of findings to adapt the puberty book to the Kenya context

· Assist with field-testing the draft puberty book

Requirements

· Kenyan national

· Holder of a relevant Bachelor’s degree and prior training in qualitative research methods

· Prior experience working with adolescent girls, preferably on adolescent health topics

· Fluent in English and Swahili. Familiarity in Dholuo will be an advantage

· Ability to travel and live in Siaya and Nairobi for up to 4-8 weeks

