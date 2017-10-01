Rent seeker, ABABU NAMWAMBA, speaks out after failing to deliver for UHURU/ RUTO in Budalangi.

..unlimited resources, Uhuru garnered 8,570 votes out of 38,417 registered voters in Budalangi constituency.





He wrote on social media:





"In Budalangi, Busia and whole of Western Kenya, we voted, in our thousands.



“I thank all our people who braved the exported violence, intimidation and cheap propaganda and turned up on 26.10 to vote for President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto.



“You have walked on the right side of history. Murio muno. Eyalama!"





Budalangi is a NASA stronghold and it is evident voters heeded the call by Raila Odinga to boycott the elections.



