Remember when Hassan Omar hated UHURU/ RUTO with a passion? (Here is a VIDEO)

Tuesday, 10 October 2017 - Former Mombasa Senator, Hassan Omar shocked many when he defected he publicly dumped Nasa for Jubilee last weekend.





He becomes the latest loser in the August 8th election to benefit from Jubilee’s ‘defectors fund’ and a reminder than every man has a price.





It seems Uhuru is following the footsteps of his Godfather and has been giving offers to opposition leaders they won’t refuse.





This video shows when Omar couldn’t see eye to eye with Uhuru and Ruto and reminds us that there are no permanent enemies in politics.





Watch the video below.



