Recruitment by Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), Nairobi

Finance

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) is a membership organization representing over 750 leading manufacturing and value-add companies in Kenya. KAM is seeking to competitively fill the following vacant position:

Job Purpose:

This position is responsible for designing and implementing effective financial management systems: Ensuring that KAM remains a financially sustainable institution.

Key objectives

· Effective internal controls

· Effective financial management

· Compliance with accounting standards

· Prudent management of resources

· Efficient budgetary monitoring

· Statutory audits

· Motivated employees

· Timely and accurate financial reports

Responsibilities

· Ensure strong financial oversight in KAM, including for all projects and kitties;

· Ensure there is an up-to-date finance policy in place and that it is adhered to;

· Ensure compliance with Accounting policies and procedures and accounting standards (governance and statutory compliance);

· Collaborate with management on development and execution of fundraising/income generation strategies;

· Identifying, measuring, analysing information with financial implications to facilitate decision making;

· Carrying out operational performance analysis and providing accurate and timely management accounting reports and business performance data

· Ensuring proper maintenance of assets and depreciation schedules

· Ensures statutory audits are carried out in a timely manner;

· Efficient management of debtors and suppliers;

· Conduct frequent intelligence on investments opportunities for KAM and advice management;

· Examine financial and legal documents to verify accuracy and adherence to financial regulations and acceptable financial principles;

· Provide support to the units to ensure KAM products are competitively priced;

· Supervising, appraising and ensuring appropriate training of personnel in the department

· Performing any other duties as may be assigned by the Chief Executive.

Qualifications

· Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting or Finance Option) or Equivalent

· MBA is an added advantage

· Experience in project management and Financing

· Holder of CPA (K) or Equivalent

· At least five (5) years’ relevant work experience in a management level position with a comparable organization

· Excellent interpersonal and presentation skills.

· Ability to generate respect and trust from staff and external constituencies.

· Strong leadership skills and a team player

How to Apply

Accountant

Job Purpose:

This is a short term contract position to offer accounting, clerical and administrative support to ensure efficient, timely and accurate administration of account receivables and management of financials for all assigned projects.

Responsibilities

· Maintain up-to-date billing system;

· Generate and send out invoices;

· Follow up on, collect and allocate payments;

· Carry out billing, collection and reporting activities according to specific deadlines;

· Perform weekly entry into Pastel and account reconciliations;

· Weekly reconciliation of receivables and communication through Finance Manager to the relevant department

· concerned for follow up-Monitor customer account details for non-payments, delayed payments and other irregularities;

· Research and resolve payment discrepancies;

· Generate periodic age analysis;

· Review accounts receivables aging to ensure compliance;

· Maintain accounts receivable customer files and records;

· Follow established procedures for processing receipts, cash etc;

· Process credit card payments;

· Prepare bank deposits;

· Investigate and resolve customer queries;

· Process adjustments;

· Develop a recovery system and initiate collection efforts;

· Maintain excellent customer relations;

· Collect data and prepare monthly metrics

Qualifications

· Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting or Finance Option) or Equivalent

· Holder of CPA (K) or Equivalent

· Experience in project management and accounting functions

· At least three (3) years’ relevant work experience in Financial management with a comparable organization

· Excellent interpersonal skills and a strong team player