Recruitment by Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), Nairobi

Recruitment by Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), NairobiJobs and Careers 10:14
The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) is a membership organization representing over 750 leading manufacturing and value-add companies in Kenya. KAM is seeking to competitively fill the following vacant position:
Job Purpose:
This position is responsible for designing and implementing effective financial management systems: Ensuring that KAM remains a financially sustainable institution.
Key objectives
· Effective internal controls
· Effective financial management
· Compliance with accounting standards
· Prudent management of resources
· Efficient budgetary monitoring
· Statutory audits
· Motivated employees
· Timely and accurate financial reports
Responsibilities
· Ensure strong financial oversight in KAM, including for all projects and kitties;
· Ensure there is an up-to-date finance policy in place and that it is adhered to;
· Ensure compliance with Accounting policies and procedures and accounting standards (governance and statutory compliance);
· Collaborate with management on development and execution of fundraising/income generation strategies;
· Identifying, measuring, analysing information with financial implications to facilitate decision making;
· Carrying out operational performance analysis and providing accurate and timely management accounting reports and business performance data
· Ensuring proper maintenance of assets and depreciation schedules
· Ensures statutory audits are carried out in a timely manner;
· Efficient management of debtors and suppliers;
· Conduct frequent intelligence on investments opportunities for KAM and advice management;
· Examine financial and legal documents to verify accuracy and adherence to financial regulations and acceptable financial principles;
· Provide support to the units to ensure KAM products are competitively priced;
· Supervising, appraising and ensuring appropriate training of personnel in the department
· Performing any other duties as may be assigned by the Chief Executive.
Qualifications
· Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting or Finance Option) or Equivalent
· MBA is an added advantage
· Experience in project management and Financing
· Holder of CPA (K) or Equivalent
· At least five (5) years’ relevant work experience in a management level position with a comparable organization
· Excellent interpersonal and presentation skills.
· Ability to generate respect and trust from staff and external constituencies.
· Strong leadership skills and a team player
Accountant
Job Purpose:
This is a short term contract position to offer accounting, clerical and administrative support to ensure efficient, timely and accurate administration of account receivables and management of financials for all assigned projects.
Responsibilities
· Maintain up-to-date billing system;
· Generate and send out invoices;
· Follow up on, collect and allocate payments;
· Carry out billing, collection and reporting activities according to specific deadlines;
· Perform weekly entry into Pastel and account reconciliations;
· Weekly reconciliation of receivables and communication through Finance Manager to the relevant department
· concerned for follow up-Monitor customer account details for non-payments, delayed payments and other irregularities;
· Research and resolve payment discrepancies;
· Generate periodic age analysis;
· Review accounts receivables aging to ensure compliance;
· Maintain accounts receivable customer files and records;
· Follow established procedures for processing receipts, cash etc;
· Process credit card payments;
· Prepare bank deposits;
· Investigate and resolve customer queries;
· Process adjustments;
· Develop a recovery system and initiate collection efforts;
· Maintain excellent customer relations;
· Collect data and prepare monthly metrics
Qualifications
· Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting or Finance Option) or Equivalent
· Holder of CPA (K) or Equivalent
· Experience in project management and accounting functions
· At least three (3) years’ relevant work experience in Financial management with a comparable organization
· Excellent interpersonal skills and a strong team player
