Recruitment by Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), Nairobi

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) is a membership organization representing over 750 leading manufacturing and value-add companies in Kenya. KAM is seeking to competitively fill the following vacant position:
Job Purpose:
This position is responsible for designing and implementing effective financial management systems: Ensuring that KAM remains a financially sustainable institution.
Key objectives
·         Effective internal controls
·         Effective financial management
·         Compliance with accounting standards
·         Prudent management of resources
·         Efficient budgetary monitoring
·         Statutory audits
·         Motivated employees
·         Timely and accurate financial reports

Responsibilities

·         Ensure strong financial oversight in KAM, including for all projects and kitties;
·         Ensure there is an up-to-date finance policy in place and that it is adhered to;
·         Ensure compliance with Accounting policies and procedures and accounting standards (governance and statutory compliance);
·         Collaborate with management on development and execution of fundraising/income generation strategies;
·         Identifying, measuring, analysing information with financial implications to facilitate decision making;
·         Carrying out operational performance analysis and providing accurate and timely management accounting reports and business performance data
·         Ensuring proper maintenance of assets and depreciation schedules
·         Ensures statutory audits are carried out in a timely manner;
·         Efficient management of debtors and suppliers;
·         Conduct frequent intelligence on investments opportunities for KAM and advice management;
·         Examine financial and legal documents to verify accuracy and adherence to financial regulations and acceptable financial principles;
·         Provide support to the units to ensure KAM products are competitively priced;
·         Supervising, appraising and ensuring appropriate training of personnel in the department
·         Performing any other duties as may be assigned by the Chief Executive.

Qualifications

·         Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting or Finance Option) or Equivalent
·         MBA is an added advantage
·         Experience in project management and Financing
·         Holder of CPA (K) or Equivalent
·         At least five (5) years’ relevant work experience in a management level position with a comparable organization
·         Excellent interpersonal and presentation skills.
·         Ability to generate respect and trust from staff and external constituencies.
·         Strong leadership skills and a team player
How to Apply
Job Purpose:
This is a short term contract position to offer accounting, clerical and administrative support to ensure efficient, timely and accurate administration of account receivables and management of financials for all assigned projects.

Responsibilities

·         Maintain up-to-date billing system;
·         Generate and send out invoices;
·         Follow up on, collect and allocate payments;
·         Carry out billing, collection and reporting activities according to specific deadlines;
·         Perform weekly entry into Pastel and account reconciliations;
·         Weekly reconciliation of receivables and communication through Finance Manager to the relevant department
·         concerned for follow up-Monitor customer account details for non-payments, delayed payments and other irregularities;
·         Research and resolve payment discrepancies;
·         Generate periodic age analysis;
·         Review accounts receivables aging to ensure compliance;
·         Maintain accounts receivable customer files and records;
·         Follow established procedures for processing receipts, cash etc;
·         Process credit card payments;
·         Prepare bank deposits;
·         Investigate and resolve customer queries;
·         Process adjustments;
·         Develop a recovery system and initiate collection efforts;
·         Maintain excellent customer relations;
·         Collect data and prepare monthly metrics

Qualifications

·         Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting or Finance Option) or Equivalent
·         Holder of CPA (K) or Equivalent
·         Experience in project management and accounting functions
·         At least three (3) years’ relevant work experience in Financial management with a comparable organization
·         Excellent interpersonal skills and a strong team player
How to Apply

   

