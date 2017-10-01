Receptionist & Front Office Intern Vacancy in Kenya

Business Partner Consultants Limited (BPC) is one of the leading management consultancy firms in the East, Central and Southern Africa Region.





Our vision is to deliver best value that business and people can find in HR & Business Solutions. We are looking to grow a talent in the position of: -



Receptionist & Front Office Intern (3 Months)



Main Purpose of the Job: Ensuring customer excellence and carrying out administrative tasks, while ensuring administration of Front Office matters and Information management.







Key Responsibilities

· Ensuring office operational excellence through flawless management of diary, office services and office information

· Managing and assisting customers both face to face and online and managing all enquiries and ensuring follow-up

· Managing office key documents which include delivery book, visitors books, office phones, petty cash book, letters and receipts including other general services

· Ensuring preparation of company information and records i.e office documents, presentations etc including ensuring safe custody and easy retrieval

· Identifying, implementing and benchmarking best practices in management while implementing change initiatives to achieve desired business plans and culture

· Enhancing high standards of health and safety while ensuring relevant material availability, storage and issuance and supervising third party

· Selling & marketing company products & solutions as per set targets

· Transactional aspects of accounting which include general bookkeeping and managing of petty cash

· Follow up on payments for products & solutions offered to clients

· Ensuring routine compliance and up to date billing and payments, including display of required office and business license and maintain up to date approved contracts for the business

Key Deliverables



Service Delivery, Customer Satisfaction, Quality and timely data input and information, Energetic

Special Focus: Job Skills

· Customer Service Management

· Time Management skills

· Communication skills & Interpersonal skills

· Change management

· Information management

· Fluency in IT packages and computer applications

· Excellent Book keeping skills

Competencies



Customer Focus, Accountability, Candid, Value-Yielding



Qualifications

· Degree in Business Administration

· Higher Diploma in Human Resource Management or Business Administration is an added advantage

· At-least 1-year relevant experience

Qualifying candidates to apply through our website www.bpc.co.ke or send your CV only {include current salary and benefits where relevant} to talentsearch@bpc.co.ke on or before 20th October, 2017.



Candidates Interviews on a rolling basis



(Please note that only qualifying & job-matching candidates will be contacted, however, all CVs will remain active in our data bank)