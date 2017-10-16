RAILA’s man JIMMY WANJIGI caught with cache of guns and ammunitions meant to overthrow UHURU

Monday October 16, 2017 - Detectives from Kenya’s Anti Terror Police Unit and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) recovered guns and hundreds of bullets when they raided a Malindi home suspected to belong to Nairobi businessman, Jimmy Wanjigi.





Wanjigi, who is the National Super Alliance chief financier, built the House in Malindi in 2010 and it has been used as offices of Kwacha Group of Companies before.





A well organised team of detectives arrived at the house early Monday morning with…



