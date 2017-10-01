RAILA’s goose is cooked as OMAR HASSAN finally defects to UHURU’s Jubilee days to the repeat polls (PICs)

Friday October 6, 2017 – Ex-Mombasa Senator Omar Hassan has finally ditched former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s National Super Alliance (NASA) and joined President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee.





Omar posted photos of his meeting with Jubilee leaders at the Coast, a clear indication that he has already crossed over.





Reliable sources indicate that President Uhuru Kenyatta will officially receive Omar Hassan into Jubilee this Sunday during his tour of the Coast.





Sources revealed that Omar was at a Jubilee campaigners’ meeting in Tudor, Mombasa, and is among those assisting in...



