RAILA wants to vie for Presidency in 2022! He wants to challenge RUTO after dealing with UHURU

Tuesday October 17, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto has asked National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders to stop issuing demands after withdrawing from the October 26 th repeat elections.





Speaking in Kitui County on Monday , Ruto said that he does not understand why NASA is still issuing demands on who should print ballot papers, the mode of result transmission and the appointment of election management officials.





“It seems NASA has not decided whether they…



