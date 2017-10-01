RAILA to make the big announcement on 25th just a day to polls - This will change history of Kenya for good

RAILA to make the big announcement on 25th just a day to polls - This will change history of Kenya for goodNews 10:14
Friday October 20, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has told his supporters to wait for the big announcement on the 25th of October, just a day to the much talked about repeat Presidential elections.
Speaking in Bondo on Friday, Raila hinted that the announcement would touch on the repeat elections which he has already withdrawn from.
He said he will tell his supporters and...
