RAILA tells UHURU what the mass defections from NASA to Jubilee means and the impact it will have

Monday October 2, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has told President Uhuru Kenyatta to forget Western votes because they belong to him and NASA.





Speaking yesterday, Raila claimed that the region will vote for him to the last man in the repeat Presidential elections.





He dismissed the recent mass defections to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party, saying the...



