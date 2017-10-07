RAILA softens his stand and says he only wants CHILOBA out - AL GHURAIR and Saphran Morpho are OK

RAILA softens his stand and says he only wants CHILOBA out - AL GHURAIR and Saphran Morpho are OKPolitics 13:04
Saturday October 7, 2017 - National Super Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, seems to have softened his stand regarding his demands against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).
Speaking on Friday, Raila’s deputy, Kalonzo Musyoka, said the opposition will give a node to the involvement of OT Morpho and Al Ghurair in the repeat presidential poll.
However, Kalonzo who is also former Vice President stated that this will…
Page 1 2