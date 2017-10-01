RAILA softens his stand and says he only wants CHILOBA out - AL GHURAIR and Saphran Morpho are OK

..only happen if IEBC CEO, Ezra Chiloba, is removed from office.





Kalonzo also said that the opposition was willing to participate in the elections if the Jubilee Party agreed to shelve the amendments to the election laws.





Over the last one month, Raila Odinga has been insisting that there will be no election until the IEBC is reformed.





Among reforms that Raila wants is sacking and jailing of Chiloba who he accuses of stealing his victory during the August 8 th General Elections.



