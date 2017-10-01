RAILA reveals UHURU/ RUTO’s scheme to assassinate him before repeat polls - Is it the reason he fled to UK?

Friday October 13, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has read mischief in the Jubilee Government’s move to withdraw his security detail and that of his running mate, Kalonzo Musyoka, days to the repeat Presidential election.





Speaking during an interview with the media, Raila claimed that the move was a scheme by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, to eliminate competition in the upcoming polls by taking them out of the picture.





“As a candidate, you have a lot of enemies, which is why the..



