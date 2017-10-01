RAILA reveals exactly what he will do on election day to ensure no repeat polls - State House is worried

..will be no repeat elections on the 26th of October without reforms in the IEBC.





Similar sentiments were echoed by Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, who reminded the charged crowd that the Supreme Court found that there were irregularities and illegalities that resulted in the bungled August 8 th presidential election.





“We want to know from the IEBC, who were the masterminds and perpetrators behind all these issues the court noted.”





“Without telling us this, the IEBC has no credibility to hold an election," said Wetangula.





