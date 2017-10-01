RAILA reveals exactly what he will do on election day to ensure no repeat polls - State House is worried

Thursday October 19, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has said he plans to hold the mother of all demonstrations on the 26th of October to ensure there are no repeat Presidential elections.





Speaking at Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi on Wednesday after the resignation of IEBC Commissioner, Roselyne Akombe, Raila announced that Kenya will witness the largest ever Opposition demonstration on October 26 th .





The NASA leader maintained that there...



