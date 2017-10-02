RAILA ODINGA‘s violent demos against the IEBC claim the life of one person in Siaya! CHILOBA please

Monday October 2, 2017 - One person has died following National Super Alliance (NASA) protests in Siaya town against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).





The middle aged man died as police battled to disperse NASA supporters who heeded calls by their leaders to stage protests against IEBC.





The man collapsed and died as the protesters engaged police in running battles on Monday morning.





The protests were part of the weekly protests called by…



