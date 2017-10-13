RAILA ODINGA’s name will be in the ballot despite withdrawing from the election this week - IEBC insists

Friday October 13, 2017 - The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced the period which it will start printing ballot papers for the presidential election scheduled for October 26th.





According to IEBC Commissioner, Rosylene Akombe, the ballot papers will have all the names of the presidential candidates who participated in the August 8 th General Elections as ordered by High Court Judge, John Mativo.





Mativo ordered on Wednesday that…



