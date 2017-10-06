RAILA ODINGA’s goons loot Mpesa shops and Tumaini Supermarket in Kisumu in anti-CHILOBA demos

RAILA ODINGA’s goons loot Mpesa shops and Tumaini Supermarket in Kisumu in anti-CHILOBA demosPolitics 10:56
Friday October 6, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) supporters looted a number of Mpesa shops in Kisumu on Friday when they were demonstrating against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).
The angry supporters also looted Tumaini Supermarket where they beat cashiers and stole some goods including sugar and bread.
The supporters also vandalized water pipes that..
