RAILA ODINGA’s ardent supporter arrested with bomb making materials! The guy in this PHOTO

POLICE ARREST A SUSPECT PLANNING TO FOMENT VIOLENCE DURING FORTHCOMING ELECTIONS.





Today, 18th October 2017, the Police arrested a suspect behind posting of inflammatory messages on social media that called for killing of those opposing anti- IEBC demonstrations and reforms at IEBC.





The suspect, Daniel Ochieng Omondi, was arrested in Githurai area where a search was conducted at his residence.





Three live 9mm rounds of ammunition and materials suspected to have been for use to make IEDs were recovered.





Omondi has been posting messages on his Facebook account calling on youths from a particular community to rise up and defend themselves.





One of the postings was accompanied by a picture of himself holding an AK 47 rifle.





The suspect was....



