RAILA ODINGA won in 2007, in 2013 and in the 2017 elections, these people have been stealing from him

..low voter turnout across the nation, one can easily tell that Raila Odinga has been the winner all the time,”





“it is high time IEBC calls off the whole election process and allow for reforms before heading to another election," Ongwe said.





The Governor applauded Raila Odinga's boycott strategy and said it has become the eye opener to the country and the world as well.





He also thanked NASA supporters from the area for obeying the boycott calls.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



