RAILA ODINGA will participate in the repeat polls against UHURU whether he likes it or not - IEBC insists

..likes it or not.





She explained that Raila Odinga will still be on the ballot on October 26 th despite the NASA leader vowing not to participate unless their demands are met.





Akombe noted that the only way Raila Odinga could be excluded from the polls was if he formally announced his withdrawal.





“As long as we have not received any formal letter from Raila Odinga withdrawing from the race, he will still remain on the ballot,” Akombe spoke during the interview.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



