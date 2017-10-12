RAILA ODINGA wants coalition since he has NO MONEY to campaign – THE ECONOMIST states

Thursday October 12, 2017-

One of the world’s most read newspaper, The Economist, has claimed that National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, withdrew from contesting the October 26th Presidential election since he realized he has no money to campaign.





In Kenya, for somebody to win the presidency one has to folk out with some billions of shillings to appease the over 19 million voters.





Following the nullification of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s win on September 1, Raila Odinga has been struggling to finance his campaigns with even going to his supporters to beg money for campaigns.





Now the Economist says one of the main reasons why Raila Odinga withdrew from the poll is because he had no money to campaign and he didn’t want embarrassment on October 26th





‘’By walking away, Mr Odinga seems to be gambling on his ability to threaten chaos to push Mr Kenyatta to negotiate. But the trouble with that strategy is that Mr Odinga is running out of money,’ The Economist wrote.





The paper also says if election are held on October 26, Raila Odinga‘s political career will be over and he will start drinking porridge in Bondo.



