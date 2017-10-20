RAILA ODINGA to make a major announcement that will divide or unite the nation just 24 hours to the polls

Friday October 20, 2017 - National Super Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has said that he will make a major announcement that will divide or unite the nation ahead of the October 26th presidential elections.





According to his aides, the former Prime Minister is expected to make the announcement on October 25th where he will address the nation on the way forward concerning the fresh poll.





Raila and his coterie have maintained that there will be no elections on October 26th .





NASA leaders and…



