RAILA ODINGA tells London audience his next action after banning of NASA anti-IEBC demos by Jubilee

..unconstitutionally in banning NASA demos so we will ensure we take them to court.”





“Instead of the Government allowing people to protest peacefully, they are sending police with teargas,” Raila said.





The NASA leader also denied claims that the demos were disrupting peace in the country and that they could lead to violence if not contained.





“What you are seeing is not violence, it is State sponsored thuggery.”





“Instead of Government sending police to protect protesters, they are attacking them.”





“This must be condemned,” he said.





